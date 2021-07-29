CSPD graduates the 72nd recruit class

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has new officers among its ranks.

The 72nd recruit class graduating 24 men and women from the Training Academy on Thursday after 27 weeks of intense training. The cadets will spend the next 15 weeks in additional training before they begin responding to calls on their own. Some facts about the class include:

Collectively, they speak seven different languages

They come from 12 different states, and three different countries (in addition to the U.S.)

Five are Colorado Springs locals

10 have served in the Armed Forces

Previous jobs include a legal assistance, Army medic, stay-at-home parent, detentions deputy, and more

Seven have some college experience, three have Associates degrees, 12 have Bachelors, and two have masters degrees One recruit even attended college while in the Academy

Two are lateral recruits. One with seven years of law enforcement in the United Kingdom One with almost four years serving in Trinidad, Colorado



Every new officer has successfully passed their POST certification test and is ready to begin their service to the community. One graduating cadet said the Academy was tough at times especially for a single dad.

“I personally had instructors who cared about my situation, who cared about my struggles and actually helped me through it,” CSPD Officer Keith James said. “Even when there were times where I didn’t think I could handle it or didn’t think I could do it or life was taking over. I had instructors pull me aside, or kept their door open and I don’t want to start crying. It meant a lot. It meant a lot.”

It comes as CSPD is in need of more officers and looking for more recruits. CSPD is authorized for 786 officers. They have 703 officers. They are authorized for 803 officers in 2022. The Chief is expected to ask the mayor for more officers after the force reaches 803.