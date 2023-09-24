(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Sunday, Sept. 24, according to the Colorado Spring Police Office (CSPD).

CSPD responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Kelley Johnson Boulevard near North Academy Boulevard, just after 2:30 p.m. Two men were sitting in the back of a vehicle with injuries.

One of the men admitted to disassembling a firearm and accidentally shooting himself through the hand and into the other man’s leg.

Both parties were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“All parties involved were soldiers assigned to Ft. Carson. There is no threat to the community,” said CSPD.