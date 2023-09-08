(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A former pastor and music teacher in Colorado Springs was arrested for alleged Sexual Exploitation of a Child this week, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, CSPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit was contacted by the Colorado Springs FBI office regarding 30-year-old Jonathan Shaheen, who was apparently communicating with a couple in New Mexico who were exploiting children.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the CSPD ICAC unit executed a search warrant in the 5200 block of Stirrup Point, which is near the intersection of Templeton Gap Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Shaheen was contacted and arrested on the charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.