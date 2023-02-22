(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A shooting that happened at a convenience store on Palmer Park Boulevard in Colorado Springs occurred during a fight between two groups, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said, on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at around 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the area of Palmer Park Blvd. and Potter Drive about a reported shooting.

Officers learned that a physical fight had occurred between two groups of people, and at some point, during the fight at least one person from one of the groups fired several rounds.

Police said five people were injured and sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting. No suspects have been identified at this time and detectives continue to investigate.

The incident placed CSPD on priority dispatch until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.