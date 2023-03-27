Closed handcuffs on the street pavement at night with police car lights

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A months-long investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), which began after complaints in the Briargate area, led to the arrest of three people, along with the seizure of more than 4,000 fentanyl pills, 1,200-plus grams of methamphetamine, along with stolen firearms.

The investigation began in December 2022, after Metro Narcotics received complaints about a home in the 2600 block of Legend Drive, which is between North Union and Briargate Boulevards, “possibly involved in the unlawful distribution of controlled substances.”

“The amount of foot and vehicle traffic was significantly impacting the quality of life for the neighborhood,” wrote CSPD.

According to CSPD, detectives learned an individual, identified as Darcie Eshom, was apparently distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Colorado Springs and El Paso County regions.

In January 2023, CSPD arrested Terry Belcher and Steven Amiot for the alleged distribution of controlled substances. Belcher was also apparently in possession of a stolen firearm, according to police.

Courtesy: CSPD, Photo is of Terry Belcher

Courtesy: CSPD, Photo is of Steven Amiot

The mugshot for Eshom was not available at the time of FOX21’s request to CSPD on March 27.

“During subsequent interviews, Belcher admitted to obtaining narcotics from Eshom and distributing them to other individuals thus furthering a drug conspiracy,” stated CSPD.

In February 2023, Detectives infiltrated Eshom’s enterprise.

Just a month later, on Friday, March 24, around 5 p.m., Metro Narcotics detectives, along with members of the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU), contacted Eshom in the 7600 block of North Union Boulevard, where she was taken into custody without incident.

CSPD said Eshom was also apparently found to be in possession of additional narcotics and a firearm. Later, detectives “executed several search warrants at a local storage facility linked to Eshom, where additional narcotics and a stolen shotgun were seized,” according to police.

In total, Metro Narcotics seized:

Approximately 4,067 fentanyl pills

1,252 grams of methamphetamine

11 grams of heroin

43 Suboxone sublingual strips

Three firearms, two of which were stolen

According to CSPD, at the time of their arrests, Belcher, an eleven-time convicted felon, had been released from the Department of Corrections (DOC) to Parole for approximately four months. Amiot, also an eleven-time convicted felon, was released from the DOC to Parole for approximately two weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back in this article for updates as they develop.