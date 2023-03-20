(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a driver after they allegedly were involved in a hit-and-run crash, before apparently leaving the scene, and later hitting a pedestrian, before they were stopped by a good samaritan over the weekend.

According to CSPD, on the evening of Sunday, March 19 around 6:20 p.m., officers were called to Airport Road and Crestline Drive, east of South Academy Boulevard, in regards to a hit-and-run crash. Police said the suspect left the scene and less than a mile further east, the suspect allegedly hit a pedestrian on Airport Road and Sand Creek Drive.

Police said the pedestrian had evident injuries but left the area.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Erick De Jesus De Los Santos, was stopped by a good samaritan and was arrested for DUI by officers when they arrived.

CSPD asks the pedestrian who left the scene to contact their non-emergency number at (719) 444-7000.