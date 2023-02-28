(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver died after they apparently lost control and hit a tree on Monday, Feb. 27, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said that just after 9 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 4900 block of Carefree Circle North, near North Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive regarding a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they learned the driver was headed west on North Carefree Circle when the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway, and hit a tree. When medical personnel arrived, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team responded and started an investigation.

CSPD said it is too early to determine if speed or alcohol are factors in this crash.