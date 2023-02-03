(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a drama teacher at a local school after officers responded to reports of methamphetamine located in a classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy.

CSPD said on Friday, Feb. 3, at around 11:30 a.m., officers with the Stetson Hills Patrol Division responded to the school and made contact with the suspect, 44-year-old Kimberly Felton, the drama teacher at the school.

CSPD said prior to their arrival, the administrator and security had already secured the drugs in the main office and were monitoring Felton. Police said the administrator made the initial call to report the incident after he apparently found the methamphetamine in a classroom.

Upon further investigation, CSPD determined that “staff members responded immediately after becoming aware of the situation and that no students or other faculty were in danger during the incident.”

Felton was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in excess of 4 grams, a Class 4 Drug Felony, per CSPD.

Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy is located in northeast Colorado Springs in the area of Marksheffel Road and East Woodmen Road.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will provide updates on this incident once they become available.