CSPD: Downed power line west of downtown, avoid the area

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) is responding to a downed power line after a vehicle apparently hit a pole west of downtown on Thursday, Oct. 26.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), its crews responded to the scene near 890 North Walnut Street, just east of the intersection of Mesa Road and Uintah Street, on Thursday afternoon.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Sean Scott

CSPD said it notified Springs Utilities about the incident, which police said does not appear to be an injury accident and Springs Utilities said it was sending troubleshooters to the area.

Springs Utilities said at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, service was not being impacted in the area, but was monitoring the situation. Police advised community members to use alternate routes until the situation is resolved.

Replacing the pole could take hours or even into tomorrow, according to Springs Utilities.