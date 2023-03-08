(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsies of two people after an apparent murder-suicide in Colorado Springs that happened on Saturday, March 4 on Gatehouse Circle.

On Saturday at around 4:45 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to reports of a shooting at the 1600 block of Gatehouse Circle near Uintah Street and Mesa Road. When officers arrived they found two adults dead.

The Coroner’s Office has identified the two involved as 20-year-old Payshas Whatley and 22-year-old Enrique Palomera, both of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said Whatley’s death is being investigated as a homicide, while Palomera’s death is being investigated as a suicide. According to CSPD, Palomera and Whately had been dating at the time of the homicide.

Police say there is no threat to the public and officers are not looking for any other suspects.