COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for three men who drove off after their SUV rear-ended a marked police vehicle.

CSPD Cpl. Conklin, was stopped at a red light on North Chelton Road at East Pikes Peak Avenue in his marked police vehicle, when he was rear-ended by a black SUV with three unidentified men inside.

Police said the SUV drove away from the scene, and that Conklin was not injured. The police vehicle did sustain minor damages.