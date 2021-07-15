CSPD continues to crack down on fast drivers as the county sees a surge in fatalities

COLORADO SPRINGS — Driving on El Paso County roadways can lead to deadly consequences, with El Paso County leading the state in fatal crashes.

On Thursday, FOX21 followed Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers as they cracked down on fast drivers on East Fountain and South Union Boulevard. A total of six drivers were cited within an hours span, all of them going at least 20 miles over the posted speed limit.

“You hate to give someone a ticket but they are endangering other people on the roads,” Officer Matt Grahmer said.

Last year, El Paso County had one of the deadliest years on records with 84 traffic-related deaths, the deadly trend continues this year with 40 people dead.

“Speed is a big factor in these accidents,” Grahmer added. “We are trying to get people to slow down and pay attention and save people’s lives in the long run.”

Citations vary but hefty fines are included and a court date is required for drivers going 20 miles over the speed limit. CSPD will be out conducting speed enforcement in these top crash areas for the next couple of weeks.