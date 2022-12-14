(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still seeking answers in the death of 26-year-old Gloria Williams which happened 39 years ago.

According to CSPD, on Dec. 14, 1983, at around 9:05 a.m. police were called to the 400 block of East Costilla Street near Wahsatch Avenue about a possible dead body under a car.

On scene, officers found a partially clothed Williams under a green Chevrolet Nova. The autopsy concluded that Williams’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to her head and torso as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

There were also abrasions on her neck which CSPD said is consistent with strangulation, and CSPD said there was also evidence of sexual assault.

The case remains open at this time, anyone with information about this case is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.