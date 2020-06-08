CSPD clarifies “small group of heavily armed individuals” at protests not with department

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department released a statement saying that the small group of heavily armed individuals wearing body armor that has been in attendance at the protests in downtown Colorado Springs are not with the department.

CSPD said they have heard, and seen, a lot of misinformation regarding recent protests in Colorado Springs and posted to social media to clear the air.

“Our goal during these protests are to ensure everyone’s safety and protect our community’s right to have their voices heard,” Colorado Springs Police.

CSPD confirms they have not, and will not, ask anyone to attend a protest on their behalf.