(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) would like to celebrate a happy 10th birthday to K-9 Britta.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Britta has been serving CSPD as an Explosives Detection K-9 and is the most senior K-9 serving at CSPD.

CSPD said she loves playing ball and chasing rabbits. Happy Birthday, Britta!