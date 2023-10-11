UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/11/2023 10:34 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place order for the area of 3211 East Fountain Boulevard, near Chelton Road due to a wanted suspect. The public is asked to avoid the area while the search continues.

“You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice,” alerted CSPD. “CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Avoid the area of Fountain and Chelton

WEDNESDAY 10/11/2023 10:28 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tells FOX21 News that officers are looking for a suspect in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11 police told FOX21 News that the activity was due to a search for a wanted person in the area.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

