COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for our community’s help in locating an at-risk adult 18-year-old Cameron Tracy.

He is described as a white male, 6 foot, 140 lbs., with red hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen in the 5600 block of St. Mary’s Point wearing a burgundy Griffith Center for Children hoodie and black jeans.

If you see him, you are asked to call 719-444-7000.