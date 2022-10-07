(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating two vehicles, that are wanted in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist.

According to CSPD, on Sept. 27 at around 10 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Maizeland Road and Sussex Lane, in front of Palmer Park, about a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

CSPD said that their investigation revealed that the bicyclist, later identified as David Baker, was hit from behind by a vehicle and fell to the ground. After a few moments, Baker was then apparently hit by two other vehicles while he was still in the roadway.

Baker died on the scene as a result of the crash, and CSPD said that all three vehicles allegedly left the scene. CSPD has since located one of the vehicles but is still searching for the other two.

Courtesy: David Baker, victim photo provided by family to CSPD

CSPD said evidence indicates that one of the involved vehicles is described as a white 2010-2014 Subaru Outback, that may have damage to its front end or windshield. The vehicle was last seen driving west on Maizeland Rd., toward Chelton Road.

The other vehicle is believed to be an unknown make/model light-colored minivan. CSPD said the vehicle may have front-end damage, and was last seen driving east on Maizeland Rd. and passing through Academy Boulevard.

The CSPD Major Crash Team said it is now at a point in the investigation where they are asking for the community’s help in locating the vehicles or identifying the drivers.

If you have any information regarding the Subaru Outback or minivan, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867 or (800) 222-8477.