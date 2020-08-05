CSPD arrests man wanted for attempted second degree murder

Colorado Springs– Colorado Springs Police Department (CPSD) says after receiving an anonymous tip, they were able to locate and arrest a man wanted for attempted second degree murder and assault in the second degree.

Police say 34-year-old Michael Abitia was wanted by detectives for these crimes on July 28 and believe he fled to the Denver metro area.

Police believe he later returned and was arrested on August 4 in an apartment in the 2500 block of Verde Drive.

Through further investigation detectives confirmed Abitia was alone inside the apartment.

With assistance from the CSPD K-9 Unit, fugitive detectives and K-9 officers, they were able to successfully isolate Abitia to a bedroom closet and negotiate his surrender without incident and arrest him.

The circumstances of the incident in July are unknown at this time.