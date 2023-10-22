CSPD: Airport Road back open after Fatal crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the 4200 block of Airport Road is back open after a fatal crash closed it for several hours Sunday morning on Oct. 22.

CSPD responded to a crash just after 5 a.m. where the diver died on the scene between South Murray Boulevard and Apollo Village Circle. The vehicle had hit the median, curb, and electric pole. It stopped as it hit a parked car.

Courtesy: Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Speed is a factor in the crash and impairment is unknown at this time, according to CSPD.