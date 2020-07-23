CSPD: 13-year-old missing, last seen at Bott Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing in Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help to locate him.

Jasiah Tenbrink was last seen Monday morning on July 20, at Bott Park off S. 26th Street wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and may have a red hoodie.

Jasiah is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes / CSPD Twiiter

Jasiah is a white male, five feet, two inches weighing 127-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Due to Jackson’s age, CSPD is concerned about his welfare, anyone who has had contact with Jasiah or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.