(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers about the costs of aggressive driving, sharing information from the Insurance Information Institute.

According to CSP, in 2022, CSP emergency dispatchers answered 57,899 total CSP calls with 54% (31,760) related to road rage or aggressive driving.

Aggressive driving reports through CSP were up approximately 4.5% over 2021. CSP said preliminary data suggests that approximately 25% of the fatal and injury crashes CSP investigated in January 2023 were due to excessive speed.

CSP shared information from the Insurance Information Institute that the average claim for bodily injury was $20,235 in 2020 with the average property damage claim being $4,711.

CSP said crashes generally cost more than the minimum limits, and AAA said insurance rates go up after an accident by an average of 24%.

“When you drive aggressively, it can cost a person a lot of money, especially those without premium insurance,” said Sgt. Troy Kessler, Public Information Officer for the Colorado State Patrol. “We want people to be aware and understand the cost, but more importantly the danger you put yourself and other motorists in if you drive aggressively.”

CSP said there are many behaviors that indicate aggressive driving or road rage, but some of the more notable behaviors include:

Tailgating

Honking in anger

Making angry gestures

Passing on the right

Showing a weapon

Excessive Speeding

Weaving in and out of traffic

Getting out of the vehicle to confront another driver

“We want people to understand that aggressive driving can at the very least be expensive, but can also be deadly, “ said Sgt. Kessler. “It’s just not worth the risk.”