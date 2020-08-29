CSP seeking witnesses to crash involving Teller County Sheriff’s vehicle

TELLER COUNTY, COLORADO – Colorado State Patrol is seeking witnesses of a crash that happened on August 21 on Higway 67 and Red Feather Lane near Woodland Park.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., a Teller County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle was involved in a crash with a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police say all occupants and vehicles remained on scene after the crash but the witnesses were released prior to the Trooper’s arrival.

The Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating the crash and the incidents that led up to it.

Police are seeking anyone who was a witness to the crash or may have other relevant information about the incident.

Please contact the Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center in Pueblo at 719-544-2424 if you have any information relevant to this case and reference case #2E200334.