(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the frequency of car thefts continues to rise in Colorado, and the agency is partnering with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) to provide tools to help the community protect their cars and help lessen auto theft.

CSP said the best way to reduce the risk to your car is to lock it and take the keys with you, every time. According to National Insurance Crime Bureau’s latest report, thefts involving the keys left in the vehicle are up by 20% over the last few years.

Beyond this first step, CATPA always recommends you park your vehicle in a garage or secure parking area, if available to you. If your garage is too full for your vehicle, CATPA said it’s time to clean it out and benefit from a secure place to store your vehicle. A locked car in a secure garage drastically reduces your chances of motor vehicle theft.

If secure parking is not available at your home, CATPA recommends taking extra security precautions to secure your vehicle. Devices such as a steering wheel lock, an aftermarket alarm system, or advanced measures like a vehicle kill switch or immobilizer are possible options.

CATPA added that these features are particularly recommended for any vehicle over five years old, and especially for those models found on the list of top 10 stolen vehicles.

Top 10 Stolen Cars

1 Chevrolet Silverado 85% were model years older than 10 years 2 Kia Sportage 94% were model years newer than 10 years 3 Hyundai Sonata 79% were model years newer than 10 years 4 Kia Optima 88% were model years newer than 10 years 5 Hyundai Tucson 93% were model years newer than 10 years 6 Hyundai Elantra 60% were model years newer than 10 years 7 Ford F-250 90% were model years older than 10 years 8 Honda Civic 89% were model years older than 10 years 9 Kia Sorento 79% were model years newer than 10 years 10 GMC Sierra 85% were model years newer than 10 years

CSP said even if you do live in a situation that affords secure parking or a low crime rate, auto theft should still be a concern.

“The victim of vehicle theft is not solely the owner,” said CSP. In nearly all cases, stolen vehicles are used as the means to commit other serious and violent crimes including drug use or sales, other thefts, armed robberies, burglaries, assaults and homicides.

CSP said simply by securing your car, you can help reduce theft and crime involving stolen cars.