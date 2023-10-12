(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said during the autumn season, the western slope of Colorado sees a steady volume of in-state and out-of-state visitors many of whom may not be familiar with the region’s wildlife.

CSP offers tips to drivers who encounter an animal on the road to reduce the chance of a collision.

CSP said two of the most important things a driver can do is drive the speed limit and use high beams while not around other motorists and in rural areas or neighborhoods adjacent to open spaces. These increase your chances of seeing wildlife crossing and give yourself time to adjust your speed or stop if no one is behind you, said CSP.

“Be prepared to make a tough decision when encountering animals. If you have time and space, you can sound your horn and slow down in a straight line, coming to a stop,” wrote CSP. “You can brake hard in a straight line if you have very little time and distance and no one is behind you.”

If there is little time to stop or there is traffic behind you, CSP said the right choice is to drive through, keeping in your lane. If the butt of the animal is by the white side lane line, angle slightly toward the rear of the animal. CSP said never to swerve or jerk the wheel.

“The worst choice you can make is to swerve outside your lane or slam on your brakes with vehicles behind you,” explained Major David Rollins, District 4 Commander for the Colorado State Patrol. “People can end up in serious crashes when they let their emotions take over to save Bambi or his friends.”