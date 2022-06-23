EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyle trooper with the Colorado State Patrol and a Springs’ tow operator received minor injuries after a pickup truck crashed into both of their vehicles in El Paso County.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on southbound I-25 near Gleneagle.

CSP has reported Trooper Dean McClain was finishing an investigation of a crash in the area when a Ford pickup collided with McClain’s motorcycle and a nearby tow truck.

The motorcycle went flying across all lanes of traffic, into the center median, where it caught fire and was destroyed.