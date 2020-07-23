CSP investigating fatal car crash off Baca County Road

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal car crash, that occurred on Baca County Road about 8 miles west of Campo, Colorado, around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Venture lost control and traveled off the right side of the road, rolling two and a half times and ejecting three passengers.

24-year-old Ricardo Ahanel of Cactus Texas was the driver and was transported to Prowers Hospital in Lamar. He was wearing a seatbelt.

According to CSP, three other passengers were injured in the crash, with one passenger being transported to Prowers Hospital in Lamar. It is unknown if this passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

27-year-old Magdalena Zetino-Cua was taken to Prowers Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The other two passengers were flown to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs with serious injuries, said Troopers. Both of these passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

Everyone involved were from Cactus Texas; alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.