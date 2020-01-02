CSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash New Years Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single motorcycle crash that happened on NORAD Road Wednesday night around 5:30 p.m.

According to officers, a 2007 Harley Davidson driven by 31-year-old Donald Fitchett was eastbound on NORAD road when he failed to turn left at a curve and hit a guard rail.

Fitchett died on the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation. The Colorado State Patrol is asking for any witnesses to the crash to contact Trooper Joshua Yoder at (719) 544-2424.