CSP investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Wetmore

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash off Highway 96.

The crash occurred approximately 3 miles southwest of the town of Wetmore in Custer County, Colorado Wednesday around 4:35 p.m.

Thomas C. Gudding, 52, of Canon City, was driving a motorcycle northbound on Highway 96. According to troopers, Gudding failed to properly negotiate a curve in the roadway, went off the right side of the road and was ejected from the motorcycle. Gudding was pronounce dead on scene.

Gudding was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Troopers say drugs, alcohol and excessive speed are not suspected as factors in the crash at this time. The crash remains under investigation.