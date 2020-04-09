Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 10

CSP investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Wetmore

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash off Highway 96.

The crash occurred approximately 3 miles southwest of the town of Wetmore in Custer County, Colorado Wednesday around 4:35 p.m.

Thomas C. Gudding, 52, of Canon City, was driving a motorcycle northbound on Highway 96. According to troopers, Gudding failed to properly negotiate a curve in the roadway, went off the right side of the road and was ejected from the motorcycle. Gudding was pronounce dead on scene.

Gudding was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Troopers say drugs, alcohol and excessive speed are not suspected as factors in the crash at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local