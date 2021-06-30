CSP investigates deadly crash near Pueblo West on Highway 50

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality. The crash occurred on Highway 50 at McCulloch Boulevard West, at approximately 3:25 p.m.

According to CSP, a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a 21-year-old man from Pueblo, was westbound on Highway 50. A 2001 Honda Civic, driven by a 51-year-old man from Pueblo, was eastbound on Highway 50. The Honda Accord attempted to turn left in front of the Honda Civic and both vehicles collided in the intersection. After the impact, the Honda Civic rolled one-half of a time and came to rest on its roof in the roadway.

An unrestrained 37-year-old man in the Honda Civic suffered fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of the drivers were transported to Parkview Medical Center with minor injuries to the driver of the Accord and serious injuries to the driver of the Civic.

CSP believes alcohol or excessive speed are not factors in this crash, however, the crash remains under investigation.