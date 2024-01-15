(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is urging drivers to mind their speed, after El Paso County ranked number one for speeding citations in 2023, repeating a worrying trend from years prior.

According to CSP, El Paso County has been among the top five counties for speeding citations for the last four years.

Top five counties to receive speeding citations by CSP in 2023:

El Paso

Jefferson

Weld

Mesa

Eagle

“The temptation is real and law enforcement officers aren’t oblivious to that,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Our goal isn’t to go out and ticket everyone; we want drivers to do the right thing and drive like a trooper is in their vehicle with them. Citations are meant to correct poor driving choices and you are literally in the driver’s seat to determine the likelihood of a traffic stop.”

Looking at the top five roadways in 2023 for speeding charges by highest speeding intervals (20+ mph over the posted speed limit) issued by CSP, the roadways were:

I-70

I-25

Highway 50

Highway 24

Highway 285

CSP said its agency cited over 46,000 drivers for speeding in 2023.