(SUMMIT, Colo.) — As our next winter storm moves in, action is being taken to curb crashes and closures along I-70 during bad weather, which creates a nightmare for traffic.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), it will be out in full force near the Eisenhower Tunnel, Dowd Canyon, Vail Pass, and Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday morning, Feb. 22.

CSP said most of the enforcement will take place between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, times of day that contribute to the majority of crashes, according to the State Patrol.

“The ultimate goal is to prevent property damage, injury, and fatal crashes in these areas and avoid road closures seen in recent months,” said CSP.

CSP said it looked at data over a five-year period between January and March and found Wednesdays had the highest number of crashes when comparing Eagle, Garfield, and Summit counties.

The top three contributing factors during the specified time period were; speeding, lane violations, and following too close, stated CSP.

CSP warned drivers to keep their “driving behavior safe,” as increased enforcement by troopers will continue on I-70.

“Speeding is an ignored safety problem impacting our communities,” stated Jessica Bruce, Sergeant of the Colorado State Patrol. “Driving above the limit or too fast for road conditions reduces your ability to safely operate your vehicle and a crash with potential life-altering consequences.”