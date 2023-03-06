(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A 12-year-old girl has died after a chain-reaction, four-car crash in El Paso County on Monday morning, March 6, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said the crash happened at around 6:50 a.m. Monday near Highway 94 and North Page Road, which is just east of Schriever Space Force Base near Peyton Highway.

CSP said a car driven by a 25-year-old man from Avondale, Colorado was headed westbound on Highway 94, when the driver, who CSP said was apparently distracted, ran into another car that was stopped westbound on Highway 94.

The crash caused a chain reaction when the second car ran into a third and fourth car, which were also stopped on the highway.

In the second car, a 16-year-old teen boy was driving, and suffered minor injuries. One of his passengers, a 40-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Another passenger in the car, a 12-year-old girl, was pronounced dead on the scene by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. All occupants in the car were from Rush, Colorado.

A 40-year-old woman in the third car was from Colorado Springs and suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The fourth car involved was driven by a man from Commerce City who was not injured.

The driver of the first car, who is suspected of being distracted, was also not injured. CSP said alcohol, drugs, and excessive speed are not considered factors in this crash.

CSP said a school bus was in the area of the crash but was not involved. Troopers said the bus was stopped and picking up students in the area.