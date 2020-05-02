CSFD working to put out two fires in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Fire Department is working on putting out two fires in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

CSFD says the first fire was at an apartment complex under construction near the County Club of Colorado, on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The apartment complex is located at 555 Cougar Bluff Pt.

Crews are working to put out a second fire located near N Union Blvd and E Bijou Street.

CSFD says the house, located at 222 Iowa Ave, is abandoned and they are working to learn how the fire started and if anyone was inside.

Photo courtesy of Jeffery Heizer

CSFD says no injuries were reported at either fire and no other structures are in danger at this time.

