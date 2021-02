COLORADO SPRINGS — Firefighters in Colorado Springs have been busy the last few days dealing with broken sprinkler lines.

They tweeted out the below video Tuesday saying that they have had to respond to over 200 calls of broken sprinkler lines.

What’s a broken sprinkler line look like? Here you go. We responded to over 200 of these over the last few days. #ColoradoSpringsFire #watereverywhere pic.twitter.com/AeGB0nBVv2 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 16, 2021

Here is a link to help viewers from keeping their pipes from freezing. A local plumber gave advice for dealing with the recent arctic conditions.