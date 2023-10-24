UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/24/2023 7:02 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), the call for rescue of a vehicle near Gold Camp Road originally came in around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The report stated that a car had possibly “gone off a cliff” in Cheyenne Mountain. El Paso County Search and Rescue and the Colorado Springs Police Department assisted CSFD with very dangerous terrain to reach the people in the car.

The car had gone over the edge where Gold Camp Road meets the parking lot to the Seven Bridges trail, CSFD said.

Two people were rescued from the car and taken to the hospital in critical condition, CSFD said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Vehicle went over the edge near Gold Camp Road

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/24/2023 4:54 p.m.

CSFD told FOX21 News that two people were in the vehicle, and crews are still trying to reach them. No word on the condition of either person in the vehicle.

TUESDAY 10/24/2023 4:35 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a vehicle that apparently went 75 feet over the edge near Gold Camp Road, above Helen Hunt Falls in southwest Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

CSFD said it was responding to the high-angle rescue just after 4:20 p.m. to the area of Canonwood Road and North Cheyenne Canyon Road. “Crews are working to make contact with occupants,” wrote CSFD.

