COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said all smoke detectors and sprinklers were working properly, during a massive apartment fire in northeast Colorado Springs over Labor Day weekend.

Several people living in the apartment complex tell FOX21 that they were not alerted by smoke detectors to the fire, and rather by their neighbors. A total of 64 people were displaced by the fire, which happened in the 6000 block of Olympic Park Pt., near East Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard.

CSFD said an investigation found that the smoke detectors and sprinklers in individual apartments did function properly during the emergency. The apartment Property Owner, APEX, also said the community-wide systems passed an inspection by CSFD and remain operational.

The fire, which happened on Saturday, Sept. 3 was caused by a lightning strike, according to CSFD.