CSFD search for missing hiker in Blodgett Peak area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department conducted a high angle rescue on Blodgett Peak area to look for a missing hiker Tuesday night.

The family of the missing hiker tell FOX21 News that he had been hiking since noon. The family got worried when they didn’t hear from him around 7:30 p.m.

An estimated 25 people are out searching for the missing man including the Air Force Academy.

Blodgett Peak is located northwest part of Colorado Springs in Pike National Forest and at its base is Blodgett Peak Open Space of Colorado Springs. The trailhead location is off of W. Woodmen Road and it is a challenging 3.2 mile ascent.

Crews are on scene at Blodgett Peak trailhead looking for a lost hiker. We have a crew on the way.



Thank you for sending this video Pete. https://t.co/RHgLel7oox — Taylor Bishop (@Taylor_FOX21) October 14, 2020

This is a developing story, stay with FOX21 News for the latest.