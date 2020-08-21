CSFD says fire hydrant called into question works properly after deadly house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a deadly house fire in Old Colorado City on Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) addressed reports that a nearby fire hydrant was not working correctly.

The fire started around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, in a two-story duplex at the eastern end of 14th Street in Old Colorado City. One person was found dead inside one side of the duplex Wednesday morning when fire crews began investigating the cause of the fire.

“The hydrant that was there, closest to the building on fire, was marked as it should be giving us 1500 gallons a minute. The hydrant gave us the water we needed. There was no actual issue,” said Captain Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Some neighbors who live in the area surrounding the damaged duplex told FOX21 News the hydrant firefighters used was working as it should.

“They had water immediately to them, and they worked like little miracle workers, so none of the rest of us caught on fire,” said one neighbor who requested anonymity.

Other people who live in the neighborhood told FOX21 News they were thankful for how quickly CSFD responded, citing a large number of trees and homes nearby.

“We would have all died. It would have been way worse. If they didn’t show up as fast as they showed up,” one neighbor said.

As for the fire hydrant in question, CSU said it was inspected two years ago and was “operable.”

“It just did not produce the pressures that firefighter was looking for,” Steve Berry, a spokesperson for CSU, said.

Berry also spoke to the nearly 19,000 fire hydrants across Colorado Springs, saying each is marked with specific colors, so firefighters and others using them, know exactly how much pressure to expect.





Both CSFD and CSU have asked the public to help keep the area around fire hydrants clear. They request neighbors make sure nothing blocks hydrants nearby, that snow is shoveled away, and that no one blocks them with their car.

If you believe a hydrant in your area may be damaged, contact CSU at 719-448-4800.