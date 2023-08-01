Courtesy: CSFD, Crews put out and rescue people from house fire on West Colorado Avenue on Aug. 1

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to several incidents on Monday evening, July 31, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1 after severe weather moved through Southern Colorado overnight.

House Fire on Mount Baldy Drive: Lightning Caused

At around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31 CSFD responded to a house fire in the Northgate area of Colorado Springs on Mount Baldy Drive, which is just east of Voyager Parkway.

Courtesy: CSFD, Crews put out house fire caused by lightning strike on Mount Baldy Drive

Crews arrived at the home in the 12000 block of Mount Baldy Drive where a small smoldering fire was spotted in the home’s attic. The fire, which was determined to be caused by a lightning strike, was under control just before 9:50 p.m.

Swift Water Rescue on Fountain Creek

CSFD also responded to Fountain Creek on Monday night, just south of downtown and off of South 8th and West Cimarron Streets, just before 10 p.m. regarding “people in the river screaming for help.”

Courtesy: CSFD, Crews rescued two people from Fountain Creek on July 31 Courtesy: CSFD, Crews rescued two people from Fountain Creek on July 31

When fire crews arrived, they spotted two people in the middle of the creek on an island and were able to bring them to safety. Both were taken to the hospital for cold water exposure injuries.

House Fire on West Colorado Avenue: Eight Displaced

Just east of Old Colorado City, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 1100 block of West Colorado Avenue.

Crews arrived at the home at 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and noticed smoke and fire showing from the second floor of the multifamily four-plex, with several people needing to be rescued.

Courtesy: CSFD, Crews put out and rescue people from house fire on West Colorado Avenue on Aug. 1 Courtesy: CSFD, Crews put out and rescue people from house fire on West Colorado Avenue on Aug. 1 Courtesy: CSFD, Crews put out and rescue people from house fire on West Colorado Avenue on Aug. 1

According to CSFD, four people were rescued from the roof and crews had the fire under control just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Three people went to the hospital for smoke-related injuries.

A total of eight people were displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to the incidents crews responded to, CSFD also received several calls for possible lightning strikes. “We are grateful to our community for reporting those incidents. We would always rather have community members call us to investigate than wait until it is too late,” wrote CSFD.