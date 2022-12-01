UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/01/2022 9:08 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said a fire at the Alta Hotel has been contained to one unit on the third floor.

CSFD said that no injuries were reported and it is unknown how many people will be displaced.

CSFD responded to the fire at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the fire was contained in under 30 minutes.

Courtesy: CSFD

Courtesy: CSFD

Courtesy: CSFD

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD responds to structure fire at Alta Hotel

THURSDAY 12/01/2022 8:40 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a reported structure fire at the Alta Hotel near the Stratton Meadows neighborhood.

CSFD tweeted about the fire at around 8:27 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, and reported that there was smoke coming from the hallway.

The Alta Hotel is located at 2886 South Circle Drive and is near South Circle Drive and I-25.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will update this article as more information comes in.