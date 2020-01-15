CSFD responds to homeless camp fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in a field near Wooten Road and Murray Boulevard.

CSFD said the fire started at a homeless camp. Firefighters put it out by 10:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The executive director of one local business expressed frustration with the fire, saying this is the third time they have seen a homeless camp fire beside their building in the past year.

“It’s frustrating. It’s a constant battle that we have with the homeless population,” said Markie Garcia-Miller, Executive Director of Community Intersections. “What heightens the frustration is that we serve adults with intellectual developmental disabilities who are vulnerable and things like this put them at risk. Our building is just yards away from the continuous fires that happen at the homeless camps. We hope they can come up with a solution to minimize this.”