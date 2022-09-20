UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/20/2022 1:31 p.m.

The fire has been extinguished, and CSFD said it was contained to one unit. The person inside the unit was taken to the hospital. CSFD said there was some smoke in adjacent apartments, but no damage.

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/20/2022 12:26 p.m.

CSFD says one victim has been transported with lights and sirens to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD responds to apartment complex fire in Colorado Springs

TUESDAY 9/20/2022 12:13 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a fire in the 3000 block of Sinton Road, which is near West Fillmore Street and I-25.

CSFD says that there is light smoke coming from a unit at The Incline Apartments and Studios.