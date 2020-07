COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a motorcyclist who went off the road at Blodgett Ranch Trail and West Woodmen Road on Wednesday.

Rescue crews say the motorcyclist fell 30 feet and firefighters brought the patient to the roadway successfully around 7 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

UPDATE Blodgett Ranch and W. Woodman Rd- Firefighters successful in bringing patient to roadway for transport to local hospital. Slow down and drive safe this holiday weekend pic.twitter.com/w1reslc6Xb — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 2, 2020

Crews set up a rope rescue system to get the patient to the roadway.