COLORADO SPRINGS –The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a house fire at 2510 E. Dale Street around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Fire fighters located the fire in the attic of a one story home.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2510 E. Dale St. Engine 8 arrived and found fire in the attic of a one story home pic.twitter.com/39FaC067Th — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 16, 2020

Neighbors called 9-1-1, there were no one home at the time of the fire, according to CSFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.