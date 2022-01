COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The fire call was made before 9:30 a.m. at 640 Wycliffe Dr at the Cheyenne Crossing apartments. Fire fighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

Crews will remain on scene for ventilation. Unknown cause of fire at this time pic.twitter.com/vqm5yLQMxn — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 18, 2022

Fire crews will remain on the scene for ventilation and to make sure all hot spots are out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.