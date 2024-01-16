UPDATE: TUESDAY 1/16/2024 1 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), said the Major Crash Team’s investigation of the crash showed a vehicle was traveling south on Jedidiah Smith Road at a high rate of speed, failed to navigate a turn, and lost control.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway, went through several fences, and ended up in a drainage ditch near the intersection of Pring Ranch Road and Jedidiah Smith Rd. The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

According to police, speed is a factor, and impairment is not known at this time, the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD makes rescue after vehicle went down embankment

TUESDAY 1/16/2024 11:44 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a person after a vehicle went down an embankment just north of the Cimarron Hills area in Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: CSFD Courtesy: CSFD

CSFD said it responded to the area of Pring Ranch and Jedediah Smith Roads, which is just south of the intersection of Peterson Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 after reports that a vehicle went down an embankment and was on fire.

CSFD said there was no fire when crews arrived. Its Heavy Rescue team responded to get the person out of the vehicle, who was taken to the hospital about 10 minutes later.