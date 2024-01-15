CSFD knocks down fire amid freezing temperatures

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire on Monday morning, Jan. 15 amid freezing temperatures in the area.

“When we are in these extremely dangerous and cold temperatures like we are today, it just adds an extra element of problems that we encounter,” said Captain JJ Halsey of CSFD.

According to CSFD, its crews responded to the fire in the 2800 block of Concord Street, which is just west of the intersection of West Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue, just before 8 a.m.

Courtesy: CSFD

CSFD knocked the fire down within 15 minutes, which was contained to a large detached garage on the property. Two cars, one parked in the garage and another nearby, were also destroyed.

Captain Halsey said while battling the fire, crews continuously rotated out to ensure their safety and warmth.

“Frostbite can develop very quickly. We are operating with hoselines, so [there’s] a lot of water and a lot of spray coming in, and they are getting soaked in water, and that automatically turns into a layer of ice on our personnel and our equipment,” said Captain Halsey.

CSFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries.