CSFD firetrucks participate in Governor’s new mask initiative

COLORADO SPRINGS– In support of Governor Jared Polis’ new mask initiative, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) made ‘masks’ for their firetrucks.

On Friday, Governor Jared Polis asked all Coloradans to wear face coverings when they leave their homes to perform essential activities, such as going to the grocery store, to work, or on a walk in the neighborhood.

CSFD tweeted the creative photos of the firetrucks using the hashtag #DoingMyPartCO, a hashtag the Governor implemented to spread awareness of social distancing and good habits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Colorado State Patrol also tweeted their support for the initiative:

Following @GovofCO's recommendation, State Troopers will begin wearing masks while continuing to serve the public. We wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect us. This one is even donut scented to keep us energized! 🤤🍩🤤



😷#coloradomaskproject😷#DoingMyPartCO pic.twitter.com/dQz8w6NqtT — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) April 4, 2020

