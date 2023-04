COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is battling a house fire on West Bijou Street next to the I-25 exit Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on April 16, CSFD was called to West Bijou Street for a structure fire in an abandoned house. Bijou Street is temporarily closed between Spruce and I-25 as crews work to extinguish the fire.

CSFD crews are still working to get the fire under control. The structure is an abondon building. pic.twitter.com/PNhemA3KNv — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 16, 2023

There is no word on how the fire started at this point.

This article will be updated when more information is released.